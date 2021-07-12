Sen. Ted Cruz, others mock MSNBC's hiring of Julián Castro as contributor

Former Democratic presidential hopeful Julián Castro has joined NBC News and MSNBC as a political analyst, the network announced on Monday.

"Proud to be a part of the @NBCNews/@MSNBC team!" Castro tweeted after he was introduced on "Morning Joe" on Monday. "I’m looking forward to sharing my perspective and hopes for the future at such a pivotal moment for our nation and for my home state of Texas."

Castro is the former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Barack Obama and former mayor of San Antonio, Texas.

Castro's brother, Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, praised the hire, arguing, "For so long, the voices of Texas, particularly Latinos, have been left out of the national conversation, and I hope that's starting to change."

The left-wing politician's unsuccessful 2020 campaign was marked by some radical statements, such as when he voiced support for taxpayer-funded transgender abortions at the first Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential election.

"I don't believe only in reproductive freedom, I believe in reproductive justice…And you know, what that means is that just because a woman or let's also not forget someone in the trans-community," Castro said at the time. "A trans-female is poor. It doesn't mean they shouldn't have the right to exercise that right to choose. "

After pushing for repeal of Section 1325 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which would decriminalize illegal border crossings, Castro was accused of advocating for open borders during the campaign. He later denied that charge, calling it "a right-wing talking point."

Lawmakers and media critics suggested that Castro would fit right in in at MSNBC.

"Diversity," Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, sarcastically tweeted of the network's announcement.

Given his rhetoric record, Some saw the hire as more proof of a "revolving door" at MSNBC which will only reinforce the network's liberal bent.

"Another dimwitted leftist on MSNBC," tweeted conservative columnist Derek Hunter. "What does that make it, like 1,000 of them under contract there? Revolutionary."

"The revolving door revolves," said Grabien editor Tom Elliott.

Some wondered if Castro still had political aspirations after the news, hoping that his joining the network would not hamper any chance of him launching a campaign for governor of Texas.

