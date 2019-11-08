Judge Pirro on Sessions' Senate run: 'I hope he doesn’t recuse himself from the race'

After Jeff Sessions announced a 2020 run for his old U.S. Senate seat in Alabama, Judge Jeanine Pirro had some strong words Friday, taking issue with the former attorney general's decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation in 2017.

“I hope he doesn’t recuse himself from the race,” Pirro joked on “Fox & Friends.”

Sessions used his first campaign ad to try to move past his strained relationship with President Trump over the recusal, saying the president “has my full support.”

In the ad, Sessions addressed the camera and said, “When I left President Trump’s Cabinet, did I write a tell-all book? No. Did I go on CNN and attack the president? Nope. Have I said a crossword about our president? Not one time.”

Sessions, who resigned from the Justice Department a year ago amid public attacks from the president, was one of Trump’s most loyal and trusted advisers before their relationship soured over his recusal.

Pirro blasted Sessions for saying that he “hopes” Trump warms up to him after the previous fallout, noting he still has to get through a crowded Republican primary field to challenge Sen. Doug Jones, a Democrat.

“First of all, you’ve got to win. Secondly, what makes you think he [Trump] should warm up to you given your experience there and the fact that you never were an Attorney General,” Pirro said, arguing Sessions was "hiding under his desk" while the Mueller probe engulfed the White House.

Pirro argued against the idea that Sessions was required to recuse himself from the probe due to his past contact with the Russian ambassador.

"Eric Holder didn't recuse himself. Loretta Lynch met with Bill Clinton, she didn't recuse herself, but this guy decides he has to recuse himself? For all the president went through for those two-and-a-half years, because he did not have an attorney general at his side," she argued.

A major question hanging over Sessions’ entrance into the race will be whether Trump -- who has remained popular in Alabama -- would take steps to thwart his bid. Trump is scheduled to visit Alabama this weekend to attend the Alabama-LSU game.

Sessions discussed his candidacy in an interview Thursday with Tucker Carlson and defended his tenure at the Justice Department.

"I had a great tenure at the Department of Justice in so many different ways and I don't ever worry about regretting things like that. We were able to serve, able to push the Trump agenda in an honorable way," he said.

