Judge Pirro sounds off on BLM leader claiming tax laws were 'weaponized' against group

"The Five" co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro joined "America's Newsroom" Friday to discuss Black Lives Matter facing potential tax and financial issues. The co-founder of BLM slammed the U.S.’s "triggering" charity transparency laws after the organization's purchase of a $6 million Los Angeles mansion was exposed.

JEANINE PIRRO: Everyone who's watching us knows that this is April, that they have to file a tax return. That's right, we're all triggered, but we follow the law. And for them to say the law is being ‘weaponized’ against them when they did everything in their power – circumstantially proving the IRS's case, both a civil and a criminal case – as alleged by the watchdog group, indicates that they knew what the law was. And now they're saying you're using it against us. Yeah, the government passes laws for good reason.

