Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Judge Pirro sounds off on BLM leader claiming tax laws were 'weaponized' against group

BLM faces scrutiny over purchase of $6M California mansion

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
BLM leader says she's 'triggered' by IRS charity laws Video

BLM leader says she's 'triggered' by IRS charity laws

'The Five' co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro on how BLM leaders claim IRS laws are against them as the group's leaders face complaint.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The Five" co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro joined "America's Newsroom" Friday to discuss Black Lives Matter facing potential tax and financial issues. The co-founder of BLM slammed the U.S.’s "triggering" charity transparency laws after the organization's purchase of a $6 million Los Angeles mansion was exposed. 

BLACK LIVES MATTER LEADERS AREN'T CAPITALIST COVERTS, THEY STILL WANT TO DISMANTLE THE US

JEANINE PIRRO: Everyone who's watching us knows that this is April, that they have to file a tax return. That's right, we're all triggered, but we follow the law. And for them to say the law is being ‘weaponized’ against them when they did everything in their power – circumstantially proving the IRS's case, both a civil and a criminal case – as alleged by the watchdog group, indicates that they knew what the law was. And now they're saying you're using it against us. Yeah, the government passes laws for good reason.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW:

BLM leaders face IRS complaints Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.