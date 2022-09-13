Judge Pirro blasts Biden's 'tone-deaf party' as Inflation Reduction Act ushers in even higher inflation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Judge Jeanine Pirro called out President Biden on Tuesday, after he and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer lauded the "Inflation Reduction Act" passed in August as new statistics revealed inflation had increased since its passage.

At the White House, liberal singer James Taylor performed "Fire & Rain" as the Dow Jones stock ticker burned red amid a market-wide plummet Tuesday.

"President Biden threw a tone-deaf party for the ages on the same day the stock market had its worst day since June 2020, thanks to a worse-than-expected inflation report," Pirro said on "The Five."

"Biden and Democrats thought it would be appropriate to hold a massive White House event to celebrate the passage of so-called Inflation Reduction Act, which actually does nothing to solve the problem."

As Pirro noted, Biden used the event to call Schumer's legislation "the single most important" bill passed "to combat inflation."

As inflation figures showed a marked increase in costs for commodities across most sectors, Biden claimed his bill "cut costs for families."

In response, host Greg Gutfeld remarked that Republicans would only be defeating themselves if they managed to suffer net losses in the upcoming midterm elections.

"I'm pleading with Republicans. You've got to get your act together. You're never going to get an opportunity like this. This is like the inmates are running the asylum," he said.

"Nothing they [Democrats] say is true. It's just like if you can't beat these guys, then you don't deserve to win."

"[Biden's law] is like underwear at a flea market. I'm not buying it," he concluded.

Gutfeld later questioned the invitation of Taylor, who last joined a Democratic administration event when invited by President Obama's Secretary of State John Kerry to Paris following a terrorist attack there.

"James Taylor again. What? Why are we torturing people? They did this to the French after a terrorist attack. I mean, come on. At least get somebody listenable," he quipped.

Taylor joined Kerry following the secretary's meeting with then-President Francois Hollande to perform "You've Got a Friend," after terrorists attacked the Charlie Hebdo satire newspaper.

Gutfeld said Democrats are seemingly intentionally being tone-deaf, given that they have collectively branded conservative Republicans "semi-fascists," suggesting they already have no regard for people who disagree with them.

"They're calling half of America terrorists," he said, after DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas used the specter of the 9/11 anniversary to warn of political "domestic extremism" and Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, declared the U.S. must "kill and confront" an "extremist" movement.