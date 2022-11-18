Judge Jeanine breaks down Taylor Swift's Ticketmaster drama

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro reacted to Taylor Swift’s fiasco with Ticketmaster on " The Five ."

JUDGE JEANINE: Well, you know, there are some who think that by her designating these certain verified Taylor Swift fans , that those fans assumed that they had early access because they paid extra to be a verified fan. So, when they tried to get on the early access, apparently bots were doing the same thing and that's when it started to crash.

It really may be as simple as this is a concert of a level that the Beatles had 30, 40 years ago. I mean, this was huge and, you know, to be fair, I mean, the truth is that she's got so many fans, as Maffei said, we could have filled 900 stadiums.

So, the issue is almost not, you can't blame one or blame the other and if we break up, if we say it's a monopoly, we break up Ticketmaster , somebody else is going to come in and they're going to say, you know, "We'll charge less" and then the scalpers come in and they then buy those tickets. So, the effort to sell tickets cheaper ends up more expensive because the scalpers get away.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: