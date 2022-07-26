Judge Jeanine Pirro takes media to task for Kamala Harris 'stuck' defense: 'She is lazy and uninterested'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The assertion by some in the media that Vice President Kamala Harris ' ability to bring change in office is hampered by President Biden's unpopularity is patently false, Judge Jeanine Pirro said Tuesday, arguing that the vice president – who reportedly frequently frets about the difficulty of her responsibilities – has only herself to blame for the public's dwindling perception of her.

During a segment on "The Five," Pirro addressed an essay in the New York Times that claimed Harris was "stuck" in President Biden's shadow and has not become a "public face" on any major issues, despite being assigned large responsibilities, including the security of the U.S. southern border. The author said Harris appears to be a "weak heir" if President Biden can't maintain sway over the party.

Pirro rejected the media's attempt to blame Biden for Harris' failures in office, offering an alternative explanation for the vice president's unpopularity.

MSNBC’S JOY REID COMPLAINS KAMALA HARRIS TREATED UNFAIRLY BY ‘WHITE, MALE’ MEDIA: PEOPLE JUST DON’T ‘KNOW HER’

"She is who she is, but I don’t blame Joe," Pirro said. "I don’t blame the fact that she is in a position of vice president and therefore gets the tough jobs. That is nonsense. Don’t give me this garbage that Joe Biden is not giving her a chance. She is a lazy and she is not interested. That’s why she is a failure."

Addressing the vice president directly, Pirro continued.

"You are a vibrant woman at the prime of your life. You are the vice president of the United States. You’ve got the energy, you’ve got the stamina. You are quick, you’re sharp, you’ve run for office before. You should be out there every day doing something," the Fox News host said. "I don’t care if he gave you the border to deal with. You should be out there getting women together, getting business people together, baby formula, whatever it is. You get out there, and you be heard. You’re not controlled by Joe Biden, he does not tell you what you do. You can do what you want to do."

"The Five" co-host Jesse Watters argued that Biden is indeed to blame for failing to prepare Harris as the next heir apparent.

"Joe has only given her things that he did not want to deal with. He has not given her any position where she can shape policy," Watters said. "He only picked her because she was the female of color, and then once he got elected, he kicked her to the curb. So he should be grooming her to be the heir apparent, and he has failed to do so."

CLICKHERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Co-host Greg Gutfeld quipped that Kamala Harris is the "best decision" Biden has ever made, "because no one wants him to go anywhere. "

"I pray for his health every single day," he said, "Because then, it’s her."

Harris was asked by ABC's George Stephanopoulos in November whether she felt misused by the Biden administration after a CNN report highlighted dysfunction within her office.

Harris laughed at the question. "No," she said. "I don't."