Judge Jeanine Pirro says Trump deserves thanks for 'swift, decisive and strategic action' against Iranian general

President Trump deserves the thanks of America, its allies and the world for ordering the airstrike that killed Iran's Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Judge Jeanine Pirro said Saturday.

"Thank you, Mr. President," Pirro said in her "opening statement" on Saturday night's edition of Fox News' "Justice with Judge Jeanine." The killing of Soleimani, leader of the Quds Force of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, needed to happen, she said, and President Trump was "the man to do it."

TRUMP ORDERS ATTACK THAT KILLS IRANIAN GEN. QASSIM SOLEIMANI, OTHER MILITARY OFFICIALS IN BAGHDAD, PENTAGON SAYS

Trump ordered the U.S. military attack that killed Soleimani and other military officials at Baghdad International Airport early Friday, the Pentagon confirmed. The strike came a week after a U.S. defense contractor had been killed at a military compound in a rocket attack and just days after militants stormed the American Embassy in Baghdad.

"His ruthless reign of terror both celebrated and legendary against Americans, our allies and Muslims would have continued had this monster, not been stopped," Pirro added.

Pirro warned that Trump "means what he says" and said the Americans and the world should also be thankful for the president.

"Folks, you know, the president means what he says and says what he means. He is not interested in war. He is interested in America and protecting it. And in so doing, he will take swift, decisive and strategic action and take no prisoners along the way," Pirro said. "Whether they'll admit it or not, all Americans should be thankful. Our allies should be thankful. Indeed, the world should be thankful for the removal of the world's most dangerous terrorist."

The judge continued to praise Trump, saying he governs from "strength" and has shown "tremendous restraint" with Iran.

"We now have a president who negotiates from strength, not from weakness. A man who has exhibited tremendous restraint while constantly being provoked by Iran," Pirro said. "His red line was the killing of an American. And true to his word, it was only then that he responded."

Fox News' Frank Miles contributed to this report.