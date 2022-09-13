Judge Jeanine: To the left, it's really them versus us

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Judge Jeanine Pirro and the panel of "The Five" Tuesday discussed Vice President Kamala Harris's comments about the Supreme Court's overturn of Roe vs Wade and what they say about the left.

JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: But the Supreme Court, where members of the Supreme Court, there were protests in front of their houses for weeks on end, an attempted assassination of a Supreme Court justice. All of that spun off of this, ginning up of this hate and anger. This is what the left is trying to do. They're trying to break down the institutions as illegitimate. All of the cornerstones of America, whether it's law and order, whether it's the courts, whether it's the Constitution, all that's illegitimate. If they don't like it, and we're going to protest even though there's COVID, because we have a right to protest, but you don't. It's really them versus us. And that's what they're doing. It's all this is like all written out. It's like there's a playbook. You know, president comes out, there's the others. They're not the people that were on the side of it. They get a decision they don't like. Then as far as they're concerned, the court's an activist court. The court is far from an activist court. It's not an activist court. The court is, as Jesse said, righting a wrong. Ruth Bader Ginsburg, herself a true feminist, said there was no anchor in the Constitution for this right.

