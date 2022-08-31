Expand / Collapse search
Judge Jeanine: DOJ doesn't have to charge Trump to affect the election

Reports say DOJ is waiting until after the midterms to reveal Trump charges

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro reacts to new revelations about the FBI's raid on former President Donald Trump on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro reacted to the Department of Justice's motion to block former President Donald Trump's request for a special master on "Jesse Watters Primetime," deeming it "another witch hunt."

JUDGE JEANINE: If you're not convinced this is just another witch hunt, well, new reports say the DOJ is waiting past the midterms to reveal any Trump charges. This is a blatantly political move. The DOJ has a policy of not bringing charges against political figures so close to an election, but they don't have to charge Trump in order to affect the election.  

TRUMP FBI RAID: WHAT IS A COURT-APPOINTED SPECIAL MASTER? 

The simple act of raiding the former president's home casts a major shadow over the Republican Party less than three months before the midterms. Instead of focusing on Joe Biden's crime-infested cities, empty grocery shelves, high gas prices and inflation, everyone is talking about Trump. The border, inflation, high gas, who cares? Trump's got a love letter from Rocket Man at Mar-a-Lago. I remember the days when Democrats cried foul when Comey opened up an investigation right before an election. 

But now that the shoe is on Donald Trump's foot, I don't hear any of those phonies complaining now.  

