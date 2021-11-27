Judge Jeanine tells Americans how to stop Democrats from releasing violent criminals from prison

Judge Jeanine questions why the Christmas massacre in Waukesha happened and highlights what Americans need to do in the next election to keep their communities safe.

JUDGE JEANINE: We don’t know what motivated Darrell Brooks, the assassin who tore through the lives of multiple families, killing six and injuring 60 more, nor do I care to know his motive. What I care about is that Thanksgiving didn’t happen for these families, nor the Christmas holiday these folks began to celebrate on that day. An innocent parade, violently interrupted by an evil force, unleashed on the streets of Waukesha, Wisconsin. It didn’t need to happen.

Tonight, I ask why, not just as a prosecutor, but as a mom, because Americans deserve to be able to go to parades, and tree lightings, and malls, without the threat of a career criminal killing them. Why? Why are people like Darrell Brooks, a life-long felon, a career criminal, a convicted sex offender, with multiple felonies, multiple firearm and assault convictions, a serial domestic-violence abuser who had an active warrant for bail jumping, who then ran over his girlfriend with his car and was granted $1,000 bail? Why are these people allowed to continue to act out their lives of violent crime like Brooks did last Sunday? Why?

…

I’ll tell you why. Because evil degenerates like Brooks, who are a clear danger to the rest of us, are allowed to roam our streets because Democrat leftist legislators, Democrat mayors, progressive Soros-funded DAs, and judges with their heads up in the clouds and other places as well, allow them to. They want them out. They don’t care about you or any other victim.

So when you go to the polls in November - of course, the presidency, congressional representatives, senators, incredibly important positions - but if you want America to continue to exist, every township, borough, statehouse, state senate, judicial race, DA race, sheriff race, school board race, is what you need to focus on and focus fast. Because these Democrat DAs, legislators, and judges will continue their march to keep criminals out of jail.

WATCH JUDGE JEANINE'S FULL MONOLOGUE HERE: