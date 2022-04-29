Judge Jeanine: Biden treating border crisis as 'a game' and allowing people to spill in

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro ripped into the Biden administration's immigration agenda Friday, calling it an "intentional effort" to bring in as many people as possible.

JUDGE JEANINE: What's interesting is that a federal judge, I believe, in Louisiana, has upheld it and is blocking the Biden administration from ending Title 42. A great number of Democrats want to make sure that Title 42 is not lifted, because we're going to start seeing 18,000 people a day. Multiply that by 30 days in a month and you come up with some crazy number and that including the gotaways. And, you know, it's a real problem for this country. And what Greg is saying is so true. Look, we are the most charitable, compassionate country in the world and the one person who says we're not compassionate is always Geraldo. You're not compassionate. We are compassionate. We're the most compassionate country in the world.

It really didn't matter, effectively, Title 42, because the intent of 42, it is a health regulation. It is to make sure that we are protected from people who might come in with a disease or a public health issue. But the Border Patrol and Joe Biden and all his buddies let them all in and told us, stay home. You can't go to work. You have to wear a mask. You can't fly in a plane. You can't do this. But they let everybody through the border without a mask, not even testing them for COVID. So they didn't use it effectively, but apparently they were able to turn some people away. Here is the here's the bottom line. It's a game. There is an intentional effort on the part of the Biden administration to bring in as many people as possible and it is deliberate and I don't know when it's going to end.

