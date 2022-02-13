GiveSendGo founder reacts to GoFundMe ending Freedom Convoy donations: 'A huge PR mistake'

GiveSendGo founder and CFO Jacob Wells joined Rachel Campos-Duffy on "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss a Canadian judge freezing access to "Freedom Convoy" donations.

GiveSendGo has raised over $9 million after competitor GoFundMe banned donations to organizations of truckers protesting the COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

In a statement released by GoFundMe, the company said the barring of donations to the Freedom Convoy 2022 fundraiser was due to "reports of violence and other unlawful activity."

CANADIAN TRUCKERS: POLICE MOVE IN ON PROTESTERS BLOCKING AMBASSADOR BRIDGE: LIVE UPDATES

GoFundMe is now being investigated by Texas, Florida, Missouri, and West Virginia for blocking and withholding donations.

DHS MOVES TO COUNTER TRUCK CONVOY IN US AHEAD OF SUPER BOWL SUNDAY AMID TRUCKER PROTESTS

"I think this was a huge PR mistake by GoFundMe," Wells told Campos-Duffy. "Our platform is booming. We haven't seen this much business. I mean, last year we grew incredibly. This year, the same pace is on 100% month over month. It's absolutely astounding. People are vowing to never use GoFundMe again because of the ideological stances that they're taking. We take a neutral position. We allow people to fundraise."

Wells verified that the truckers have in fact received some of their donation funds.

"At the moment, yes, they have (received the money). And there's actually a couple of campaigns in regards to those truckers up there and yes, funds have flown to those campaign owners."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

GiveSendGo is now appealing the decision made by The Ontario Superior Court of Justice.

"They definitely are appealing it there, but the funds primarily at this point are here in the United States," Wells said. "They're completely not frozen and there are a wide variety of methods for us to get them to them. But yes, the convoy is appealing it and going through that legal process up there."