Juan Williams: Trump, Republicans should want Mueller to talk if 'no collusion, no obstruction'

Should Republicans be happy to hear from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller Wednesday?

According to Juan William of "The Five," they should.

"You guys are always saying 'it's Democrats who are obsessing.' The one who is obsessing is President Trump. 'This is a witch hunt,' he tweets. He keeps saying, 'oh, this is ridiculous,'" Williams said Tuesday

"I just don't understand you guys. And I just heard it from Katie... No collusion, no obstruction," Williams said, pointing out that President Trump and his supporters are sending mixed messages when it comes to the Mueller report.

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT TELLS MUELLER HIS HOUSE TESTIMONY 'MUST REMAIN WITHIN THE BOUNDARIES' OF PUBLIC REPORT

"Well if that's the case you guys should be saying please Robert Muller get out there and talk."

Co-host Katie Pavlich said some Republicans were making William's point.

Williams argued that that's not what he's hearing from Republicans, in particular, those on the House Judiciary Committee.

"You don't hear that from President Trump, in contrary what you hear from members of the Judiciary Committee who are Republicans is 'we don't know why we're doing this, it's going gonna be a big nothing,'" Williams said.

Co-host Greg Gutfeld jumped in saying Democrats had only two options to "gin up conflict" including the Russia investigation, before adding he believes the party will attempt to manufacture outrage around the issue headed into 2020.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"[There are] only two clubs in their golf bag, that's Russia and that Trump is a giant orange monster. So I have a prediction for 2020 because of all this media fakery they're going to create a repeat surprise in 2020 based on preference deception," Gutfeld said.

"If you take the politically correct climate and now you add this constant race smear and this collusion thing, they're going to create an illusion of uniformity."