Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

Joy Reid claims MAGA voters will sacrifice their daughters to please Trump

Ex-MSNBC host attacks loyal Trump base and calls Vice President JD Vance an 'a--hole' with 'no personality'

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
close
Joy Reid claims MAGA voters would allow their daughters, families be 'destroyed' to make Trump 'happy' Video

Joy Reid claims MAGA voters would allow their daughters, families be 'destroyed' to make Trump 'happy'

Ex-MSNBC host Joy Reid said that MAGA voters would let their daughters and families "be destroyed" just to make President Donald Trump "happy." 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ex-MSNBC host Joy Reid said that MAGA voters would "let their daughters be destroyed" just to make President Donald Trump "happy." 

During a recent episode of "NIGHT SCHOOL with Marc Lamont Hill," Reid mentioned her concern that Trump "could declare a national emergency" and that the country would no longer have "free and fair elections." 

Lamont remarked that the "one glimmer of hope" he sees is that Trump is limited to this term and questioned whether "the Trump movement has the ability to move beyond Trump," and if Vice President JD Vance can lead MAGA after Trump leaves office. 

TRUMP'S MAGA IMPRINT ON GOP STRONG NOW, BUT WILL IT LAST? EXPERTS WEIGH IN

Joy Reid speaks at event

Ex-MSNBC host Joy Reid said that MAGA voters would "let their daughters be destroyed" just to make President Donald Trump "happy."  (Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Reid remarked how former President Barack Obama had an electorate that would only show up for him, and that Trump's following is similar but more cult-like. 

"There is just an Obama voter that will only vote when Obama is on the ballot and will not vote even below the ballot," Reid said. "They will not vote down ticket, just Obama."

"Trump has those kind of voters," she added. "They are dedicated to him personally. They care more about him being happy than them being happy. They care more about him having what he wants than them having what they want."

"They will give up their healthcare. They will let their daughters be destroyed. They will let their families be destroyed. They will do- there's nothing he can do. He can drown them in … Texas. He can take away their FEMA. He can do anything he wants to them. There's nothing you can do about it's a cult."

JOY REID FLOATS SPECULATION THAT HER RACE, 'ANXIETY' SURROUNDING TRUMP PLAYED ROLE IN MSNBC FIRING

JD Vance

Ex-MSNBC host Joy Reid said she believes Vice President JD Vance does not have what it takes to keep the Trump momentum alive.  (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Reid then went on to say that she believes Vance does not have what it takes to keep the Trump momentum alive. 

"And JD Vance, with his lack of charisma, he's just an a--hole, he has no personality," Reid said. "He's the personality of Ron DeSantis. Um, so, no, there is no one else who can run the cult." 

However, Reid said, she was concerned about White voters and their "propensity" to vote for Republicans. 

Ted Cruz at CPAC

Ex-MSNBC host Joy Reid said "no one likes Ted Cruz, but they'll vote for him any day of the week because he is not a Democrat." (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

"But the problem is, there's the cult and then there is just this propensity among White voters to vote for any Republican and to create an adherence to any Republican because they just hate Democrats, and they don't care … no one likes Ted Cruz, but they'll vote for him any day of the week because he is not a Democrat," Reid added. 

 CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP   

Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.