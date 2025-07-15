Joy Reid claims MAGA voters will sacrifice their daughters to please Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ex-MSNBC host Joy Reid said that MAGA voters would "let their daughters be destroyed" just to make President Donald Trump "happy."

During a recent episode of "NIGHT SCHOOL with Marc Lamont Hill," Reid mentioned her concern that Trump "could declare a national emergency" and that the country would no longer have "free and fair elections."

Lamont remarked that the "one glimmer of hope" he sees is that Trump is limited to this term and questioned whether "the Trump movement has the ability to move beyond Trump," and if Vice President JD Vance can lead MAGA after Trump leaves office.

TRUMP'S MAGA IMPRINT ON GOP STRONG NOW, BUT WILL IT LAST? EXPERTS WEIGH IN

Reid remarked how former President Barack Obama had an electorate that would only show up for him, and that Trump's following is similar but more cult-like.

"There is just an Obama voter that will only vote when Obama is on the ballot and will not vote even below the ballot," Reid said. "They will not vote down ticket, just Obama."

"Trump has those kind of voters," she added. "They are dedicated to him personally. They care more about him being happy than them being happy. They care more about him having what he wants than them having what they want."

"They will give up their healthcare. They will let their daughters be destroyed. They will let their families be destroyed. They will do- there's nothing he can do. He can drown them in … Texas. He can take away their FEMA. He can do anything he wants to them. There's nothing you can do about it's a cult."

JOY REID FLOATS SPECULATION THAT HER RACE, 'ANXIETY' SURROUNDING TRUMP PLAYED ROLE IN MSNBC FIRING

Reid then went on to say that she believes Vance does not have what it takes to keep the Trump momentum alive.

"And JD Vance, with his lack of charisma, he's just an a--hole, he has no personality," Reid said. "He's the personality of Ron DeSantis. Um, so, no, there is no one else who can run the cult."

However, Reid said, she was concerned about White voters and their "propensity" to vote for Republicans.

"But the problem is, there's the cult and then there is just this propensity among White voters to vote for any Republican and to create an adherence to any Republican because they just hate Democrats, and they don't care … no one likes Ted Cruz, but they'll vote for him any day of the week because he is not a Democrat," Reid added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP