Joy Behar has bizarre outburst after Trump acquittal: He's winning and 'I'm getting nuttier and nuttier'

President Trump may have finally broken Joy Behar.

"The View" co-host had a weird outburst on Friday when she appeared to violently try to pull out her earpiece, provoking a gasp from the audience.

"I'm crazy today, he's made me crazy this week," she said. "He's winning because I'm getting nuttier and nuttier." The show had just aired a clip from Trump's speech in which he mentioned his "total acquittal" in the impeachment saga.

Co-host Meghan McCain seemed to sympathize with Behar's distress, saying: "Oh, that's not good."

"I know," she responded. "This weekend, I'm not watching the news, I'm turning it off. I'm going to get a massage and I'm going to drink," she added, before laughing.

"I'm going to eat every carb in the house."

Behar also took a jab at Trump after he referred to "total acquittal" as a "gorgeous word." "Ok, first of all, total acquittal is two words," she said, prompting laughter from the audience.

She added: "The stable genius should know that it's two words. And by the way, acquittal doesn't mean that you didn't commit a crime. Three words: O.J. Simpson."

After Behar and co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro decried another clip from Trump, McCain responded: "You guys are scaring me."

"I don't want to say my opinion today because you're very angry today, and everyone's been very angry backstage," she added.

Ironically, Behar recently hoped that Trump would go "completely nuts" during his State of the Union address. She said that she wanted Trump to "freak out, go off-script and be completely nuts. That's what I'm praying for."

However, the speech was generally well-received, including in a CNN instant poll that found three-quarters of respondents had a favorable view.

Behar predicted that Trump would get scared with House impeachment managers Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., sitting "right in front" of him during his speech.

"There's no way this guy knows how to be presidential," Behar said at the time, to what McCain reacted saying, "I'm sorry Joy, this is a pipe dream and I love you but this is a pipe dream."