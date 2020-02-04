Meghan McCain shuts down Joy Behar's 'pipe dream' that Trump will go 'completely nuts' during SOTU

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain downplayed the possibility on Tuesday that President Trump would go off-script during his State of the Union (SOTU) address.

Co-host Joy Behar said she hoped that Trump would "freak out, go off-script and be completely nuts. That's what I'm praying for."

Behar predicted that Trump would get scared with House impeachment managers Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., sitting "right in front" during Trump's speech.

"There's no way this guy knows how to be presidential," Behar said.

"I'm sorry Joy, this is a pipe dream and I love you but this is a pipe dream," she said.

Instead, McCain predicted Trump is going "to take a victory lap over impeachment, he's going to take a victory lap over the cluster that just happened in Iowa."

She added that "in this moment, he's doing pretty well. I just don't think that the idea that he's going to de-combust in front of the State of the Union is logical."

2020 STATE OF THE UNION: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW AHEAD OF TRUMP'S ADDRESS

Trump's SOTU address comes as the Senate prepares to vote on whether or not to acquit President Trump in the ongoing impeachment trial.

The Republican-led chamber is expected to vote to acquit the president, ending a months-long process in which Democrats accused Trump of abusing his power in a phone call with Ukraine's president.

In the lead-up to the SOTU, Trump panned the Democratic Party on Twitter and mocked their concerns about Russia helping him in elections.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Democrat Party in Iowa really messed up, but the Republican Party did not," he said. "I had the largest re-election vote in the history of that great state, by far, beating President Obama’s previous record by a lot. Also, 97% Plus of the vote! Thank you Iowa!"