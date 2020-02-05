CNN polling shows vast majority of SOTU watchers had a positive reaction

CNN reported on Tuesday that among the people who watched President Trump's State of the Union address, the vast majority (76 percent) had a "positive" or "very positive reaction."

The network's instant poll showed that 59 percent of speech watchers had a "very positive" reaction, along with 17 percent who reported a "somewhat positive" reaction. Only 23 percent said they had a "negative reaction."

CNN political director David Chalian warned, however, that the results might be skewed or unrepresentative since Trump supporters were more likely to watch the speech than others.

Trump's "very positive" ratings for 2019 beat out previous years' ratings for his State of the Union address. After 2018's SOTU speech, Trump's "very positive" reached 48 percent, roughly 10 percent lower than 2019. His rating following the 2017 address, however, was just under 2019, at 57 percent.

Trump's State of the Union address featured a long list of guests and prompted several standing ovations for progress done under his administration. But it came at a time of deep polarization as the Senate prepared to vote the following day on whether or not to remove him from office.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who led the charge for impeachment, balked at Trump's speech on Tuesday -- literally tearing a paper copy in half after the president stopped speaking.

Other Democrats either refused to attend the ceremony or walked out as it was taking place. Although Trump called for bipartisan cooperation, CNN's polling showed speech watchers doubting that would happen.

Only 39 percent said Trump's speech would increase bipartisan cooperation. By contrast, 53 percent said it wouldn't.