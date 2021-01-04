Meghan McCain returns to 'The View,' says media needs to be more respectful of Trump voters in 2021

"The View" co-host co-host Meghan McCain returned from maternity leave on Monday to declare that the media needs to be "more respectful of Trump voters" in 2021.

McCain, an outspoken never-Trump Republican, was on leave for several weeks after giving birth to her first child and wasn’t around for much of the election aftermath. The daytime gabfest, which lacked a conservative voice in McCain’s absence, quickly went back to its old ways when she objected to the way her liberal colleagues spoke about President Trump’s attempts to challenge election results. Specifically, Sunny Hostin suggested that Trump was attempting a "coup" and McCain didn’t appreciate the remark.

"I think that rhetoric is dangerous. … There is not going to be martial law, things like that just scare people," McCain said.

"The rhetoric in the media needs to be more respectful of Trump voters, and I think that’s how we got to this place to begin with," McCain added. "Going forward in 2021, I think that we need to be respectful of the 70 million Americans that for whatever reason did not feel that they could in good faith, pull the trigger for a President Biden and Vice President Harris."

McCain added that she knows "people that quietly voted for Trump" because they were afraid of being shamed.

"That don’t want to be yelled at, that don’t want to be called racist," McCain said. "The election should not have been this close."

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg responded by noting that Trump supporters seeking respect must also respect the process and allow President-elect Joe Biden to take his place.

"Sometimes you win and sometimes you lose," Goldberg said. "We lost four years ago, now he lost this year. You’re not allowed to kvetch and poop all over this. This is not the American way."