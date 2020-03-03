Joy Behar on Chris Matthews' resignation: 'Enough with these old guys with their stupid remarks'

"The View" co-host Joy Behar reacted Tuesday to MSNBC host Chris Matthews' resignation, disputing his characterization of his past comments about female guests' appearances.

"Shut up, Chris, all right? You're out now, goodbye – although I did enjoy his show," Behar said on Tuesday. She had criticized the way Matthews previously described former first lady Hillary Clinton and one of her husband's accusers.

"I did, I have to say, I used to watch it at 7 o'clock. He's passionate and he loves politics and he loves history – and I enjoyed that about him, but you know what? It's enough with these old guys with their stupid remarks."

Matthews resigned on Monday night amid mounting criticism of the way he treated women.

"Let me start with my headline tonight: I'm retiring. This is the last 'Hardball' on MSNBC," Matthews said during Monday's "Hardball."

"And obviously, this isn't for the lack of interest in politics. As you can tell, I loved every minute of my 20 years as host of 'Hardball.' Every morning I read the papers and I'm gung-ho to get to work. Not many people have had this privilege. I loved working with my producers and our discussions we'd have on how we report the news. And I love having this connection with you, the people who watch."

He also said that "compliments on a woman's appearance that some men, including me, might have once incorrectly thought were OK were not OK, not then and certainly not today. And for making such comments in the past, I'm sorry."

Behar responded: "I like how he says, 'complimenting women' ... when he compliments somebody, he also insults somebody."

"View" co-host Meghan McCain was more sympathetic, saying that while she didn't excuse his behavior, he deserved a better send-off after such a long career in politics.

"I think to reduce his entire career to this segment yesterday made me really sad because I thought he deserved a better send-off than that," she said.

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn and Brian Flood contributed to this report.