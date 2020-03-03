Kayleigh McEnany: Why people will be 'stunned' by Trump's support on Election Day

After an electrifying rally in North Carolina, Trump campaign national press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Tuesday that the Trump coalition among minorities is growing.

“As one voter, a black man, told me yesterday, 'He's increasing his support in my community.' People are going to be stunned on November 3rd,” McEnany told “Fox & Friends First.”

She said her prediction is based on the crowds the president is seeing at his rallies, particularly the increasing attendance by minority voters who are supportive of the administration's economic policies.

"The security guard who was with me [in Charlotte] said 'there are thousands of people outside, staring at a screen in cold weather watching President Trump,'" said McEnany.

Trump boasted about his administration’s work in combating the coronavirus during a campaign rally in Charlotte, N.C. Monday evening, while laying into Democrats and his political rivals for trying to “politicize” the outbreak.

TRUMP TOUTS PROGRESS IN BATTLING CORONAVIRUS, SLAMS DEM RIVALS DURING NORTH CAROLINA CAMPAIGN RALLY

Trump promised that there will soon be a vaccine ready to deal with the deadly virus and said that his administration is working hard to contain the current outbreak in the United States.

Trump’s comments came after a day of meetings with pharmaceutical company executives and his coronavirus task force, and as more infections of the virus were reported across the country. During his meeting, Trump pressed pharmaceutical executives to quickly develop a vaccine, but even the most optimistic predictions don’t see one coming to market for months.

McEnany responded to the markets rebounding after the coronavirus impacted the stock market. McEnany said that the “left’ made it seem as though the economy would collapse under Trump’s mishandling of the coronavirus.

“They were wrong,” McEenany said.

“This is the hottest economy in modern history-- that’s not changing. The coronavirus isn’t changing that. The inverted yield curve isn’t changing that. It’s continuing to boom and it’s our secret weapon going into November.”