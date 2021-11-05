Josh Hawley: Milley, Austin need to prepare US troops for real wars, not culture wars

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, reacted Thursday night on "The Ingraham Angle" to news that U.S. troops had been badly beaten by their British counterparts while both groups underwent a training exercise in California.

Hawley suggested the incident exemplified misplaced priorities in the U.S. military under the Biden administration – and worried that China might draw some conclusions about U.S. war readiness.

U.S. SEN. JOSH HAWLEY, R-MO.: They’re [China] probably wondering why it is that people like General Milley and Secretary Austin spend so much time recommending books on White rage, on critical race theory and are not more focused on war-fighting.

Here’s my view …. We’ve got the best soldiers, airmen, Marines in the entire world. Our soldiers are amazing war fighters. Let them fight. Train them to fight. Let them do what they do best – and stop using the military as a giant social experiment, which is what the left seems to want.

