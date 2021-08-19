Sen. Ernst: 'Joe Biden is a disgrace,' has not 'fully thanked' US troops in Afghanistan

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst knocked Joe Biden on Thursday, calling the president a "disgrace" for not "fully thanking" U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

JONI ERNST: I am so disappointed in President Joe Biden and one thing that has been lacking amidst so many other things is the fact that he has yet to fully, fully thank the men and women that have served in the global war on terrorism…

Joe Biden is a disgrace not to thank these men and women that have protected us. What we see going on in Afghanistan—it was preventable. This has been a hasty and haphazard withdrawal that has left the country in chaos.

