Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Jonathan Turley: Trump could not have asked for a better case to start with

Constitutional law professor told 'America Reports' the timing of a possible indictment benefits Trump and feeds allegations that he's being targeted for political purposes

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Jonathan Turley: Trump indictment is a ‘weaponization’ of the criminal justice system for political reasons Video

Jonathan Turley: Trump indictment is a ‘weaponization’ of the criminal justice system for political reasons

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley says in trying Trump for Stormy Daniels case, the Manhattan district attorney is litigating a federal crime that the federal government did not deem necessary to bring to court. 

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley told "America's Newsroom" Monday that the Manhattan district attorney's efforts to indict former president Donald Trump is an attempt to the criminal justice system "for political purposes." The Constitutional law professor said public pressure is pushing DA Alvin Bragg forward with the case. 

MICHAEL COHEN, SUPPORTING TRUMP'S ARREST, FEARS POSSIBLE MESSAGE TO ADVERSARIES

JONATHAN TURLEY: Well, there's a host of legal principles designed to keep this from happening— that you're taking something that has a statute of limitations of two years and trying to bring it back to life seven years later. But also, you have the Manhattan D.A. trying to effectively litigate a federal crime that the federal government didn't feel needed to be litigated, didn't bring to court. All of that is troubling in and of itself. But you then combine that with the timing here. We're in the middle of a presidential election, and you have Bragg going to these extraordinary steps to try to prosecute Donald Trump

TRUMP ARRAIGNMENT MAY BE DONE VIRTUALLY TO AVOID 'TREMENDOUS' DANGER OF MAKING ARREST

Kayleigh McEnany on possible Trump indictment: 'Politics aside, this is simply wrong' Video

And for Trump, he could not have hoped for a better case to start with. He's been threatened on a number of fronts. If he had to choose, this would be it. I mean because Bragg is completing the narrative. He's giving him an example of the very thing that Trump has been complaining about— that he is being targeted for political purposes. I just don't see how you could reach any other conclusion. I mean, nobody seriously thinks that any individual except Donald Trump would warrant or bring this type of rather bizarre legal theory to life.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP