Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Jon Stewart blasts DEI as a 'salve,' 'won't actually dismantle' systemic oppression

Republicans have pushed legislation against diversity, equity and inclusion programs

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
close
Jon Stewart: DEI only a salve to tackle systemic issues Video

Jon Stewart: DEI only a salve to tackle systemic issues

Comedian Jon Stewart criticized diversity, equity and inclusion programs as inefficient for addressing issues while appearing on CNNs "Fareed Zakaria GPS."

Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs are only a "salve" to avoid tackling "the vestiges" of systemic racism, comedian Jon Stewart claimed on Sunday.

Stewart appeared on CNN’s "Fareed Zakaria GPS" to discuss the ongoing culture wars between the Democratic and Republican Parties. Part of the conversation focused on Republican efforts to ban or weaken DEI and critical race theory initiatives in businesses and schools.

The comedian criticized efforts to demean CRT and DEI but added that those programs themselves are inefficient to tackle real cultural issues.

Comedian Jon Stewart appeared on CNNs "Fareed Zakaria GPS" on Sunday.

Comedian Jon Stewart appeared on CNNs "Fareed Zakaria GPS" on Sunday. (CNN)

"But, Fareed, that's -- the guy who came up with that, that's purposeful. His plan is make everything CRT. And by the way all this diversity initiatives and CRT and all those other things are only there because we refuse to actually fix the real problem," Stewart said.

COLLEGES CASHING IN ON LUCRATIVE DEI PROGRAMS, FORMER TEACHER WARNS: ‘THESE ARE RACE HUSTLERS’ 

He continued, "The diversity and equity initiatives are a salve. They are to pacify and mollify because we won't actually do the real thing. We won't actually dismantle the vestiges of all the systemic racism and all this systemic classism and all the systemic gender issues. We won't actually dismantle that. But what we will do is you can have an office in the building. And every few months we're going to have to sit and listen to you talk for like an hour. And so we're good, right?"

Despite his criticism of DEI programs, Steward repeatedly attacked Republicans such as Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders for pushing legislature against them. 

Republicans and parents have come out against critical race theory and diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Republicans and parents have come out against critical race theory and diversity, equity and inclusion programs. (Reuters)

"I don't even think half of the Republicans who do it even mean it," Stewart said.

"What would you do if you were out of governing ideas? If you didn't know how to govern a country of this magnitude, and a country of this diversity, and you basically are running on government is broken, and then when you get in office, you have to be terrible to prove the original premise, like it must be great to be able to do that," he continued. "This government doesn't work and by me not funding it and breaking it, see? See, what I told you? Keep me in power. If you don't have ideas on governing, what do you do? Well, you do the purposeful distortion field that they create."

AIR FORCE SAYS ‘INCLUSIVE AND EQUITABLE CULTURE’ PART OF STRATEGY TO ‘FLY, FIGHT AND WIN’ AGAINST CHINA 

Several major corporations such as Disney and Lockheed Martin have promoted DEI initiatives in their companies. 

The Disney Corporation was one of multiple Fortune-500 companies that have pushed DEI programs.

The Disney Corporation was one of multiple Fortune-500 companies that have pushed DEI programs. (Alisha Jucevic/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

However, many companies have more recently begun gutting DEI positions with reports finding these positions experienced layoffs at a higher rate than non-DEI positions.

Elsewhere during the segment, Stewart joked that the Senate is currently looking like an "assisted living facility."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Our country is held together by hundreds of really talented legislative aides," Stewart said. "Their bosses, many times, are wind up dolls… if you go down there, especially the Senate, is like an assisted living facility."

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.