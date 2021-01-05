Sen. Johnson slams Chuck Todd for displaying 'really gross, unprofessionalism' in 'Meet the Press' interview

EXCLUSIVE: Republican Sen. Ron Johnson slammed NBC News host Chuck Todd for displaying "really gross, unprofessionalism" during a heated interview on Sunday’s edition of "Meet the Press."

Johnson told Fox News that he agreed to appear on "Meet the Press" because he believed Todd wanted to discuss the coronavirus relief package but instead was confronted for being among the GOP Senators who have threatened to contest Electoral College results.

Todd opened the interview by noting that Johnson told a newspaper last month that he would not object to Electoral College certification "unless something surfaced" to prove President Trump’s claims of widespread election fraud.

"What has changed to suddenly put you on the side of questioning the result?" Todd asked

Johnson urged viewers to "actually read" a letter he signed, along with other GOP lawmakers, outlining their plan to challenge certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory until a probe of fraud allegations is complete.

Johnson attempted to explain himself but Todd irked the Wisconsin Republican along the way with a series of comments, including calling Johnson an "arsonist" claiming he helped start the "fire" that resulted in election fraud allegations. Johnson immediately shot down Todd’s comments during the interview and elaborated when reached by Fox News.

"It’s unfortunate that Chuck Todd displayed really gross, unprofessionalism. I don’t care who the U.S. Senator is, but to accuse a U.S. senator of being an arsonist and put words in my mouth -- I didn’t light this fire," Johnson told Fox News.

NBC News declined to comment to Fox News.

Todd also insisted during the interview that Johnson spent significant time over the past two years "carrying a lot of this crazy conspiratorial water for President Trump," and asked if he was simply attempting to "curry favor" with Trump supporters.

Johnson attempted to answer the question but Todd cut him off once again.

"Stop, you don’t get to make these allegations that haven’t been proven true," Todd said before explaining to Johnson why there is a judiciary system to ensure election integrity. Todd went on to ask if the Homeland Security Committee would hold hearings on the moon landing, implying that rumors and allegations are apparently all it takes for Johnson to question legitimacy.

Johnson defended himself on air and the bickering continued, but the senator feels Todd’s outburst is simply the latest example of why Americans don’t trust the mainstream media.

"The media lit this fire together with Democrats and members of the FBI, the Comeys of the world that conducted a corrupt investigation -- Democrats lied about having evidence of Trump camp collusion with Russia, when behind closed doors, when testifying under oath, they perpetrated this for two years the media carried their water," Johnson said, referring to former FBI Director James Comey.

"What has set up the situation is the left, the media, the social media that is so grossly biased that you’ve got conservatives in America that simply don’t trust the mainstream media," Johnson said. "They don’t trust it and why should they?"

Johnson feels that Todd and other mainstream media members might have debunked some fraud allegations but they turn around and claim voter fraud doesn’t exist whatsoever because they wanted Trump to lose.

"They make the blanket statement, this has all been discredited. No evidence, nothing to see," Johnson said. "The press wanted Biden to win."