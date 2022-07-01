Johnny 'Joey' Jones: Thank you for being a country worth fighting for

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ret. U.S. Marine Johnny "Joey" Jones joined "Jesse Watters Primetime" to weigh in on a Fox News poll showing that pride in being an American is down 12 points from 2017 and down 30 points from 2011.

JOHNNY ‘JOEY’ JONES: When you look at the two groups of people we have in this country that are loudest right now, you have the progressives on the Left and their ideas are rooted in not just victimhood, but grievance. You know, they believe that our prosperity is a derivative of oppression, centuries of it, that they feel has never left. And then you look over to the Right, and they see corporations bending to the woke mob. They see what they see as CRT, they see all these types of ways that our culture, and what they believe to be what made this country prosperous, being attacked.

