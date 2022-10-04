John Kirby: It's a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions

Former Spokesperson for the United States Department of State John Kirby discusses with "Special Report" how the U.S. is taking North Korea's missile launch over Japan "seriously."

BILL MELUGIN RESPONDS TO WHITE HOUSE OVER BORDER COVERAGE: WE'RE GOING TO CONTINUE COVERING IT

JOHN KIRBY: Look, we're taking this seriously. This is now like the 23rd missile launch here just this year. With every launch, no matter how it goes, he learns, Kim Jong Un learns, he gets more capable and his program continues to advance. And obviously, that's of concern to us. So he saw us react to it very swiftly, publicly in denouncing this launch and making it clear that it's unacceptable. It's a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions. And we also conducted two exercises, one with our South Korean counterparts over the West Sea and one with our Japanese counterparts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE: