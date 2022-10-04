Expand / Collapse search
John Kirby: It's a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions

Kirby discusses the US's response to North Korea's missile launch over Japan

National Security council John Kirby discusses North Korea sending a missile over Japan on ‘Special Report.’

Former Spokesperson for the United States Department of State John Kirby discusses with "Special Report" how the U.S. is taking North Korea's missile launch over Japan "seriously."

JOHN KIRBY: Look, we're taking this seriously. This is now like the 23rd missile launch here just this year. With every launch, no matter how it goes, he learns, Kim Jong Un learns, he gets more capable and his program continues to advance. And obviously, that's of concern to us. So he saw us react to it very swiftly, publicly in denouncing this launch and making it clear that it's unacceptable. It's a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions. And we also conducted two exercises, one with our South Korean counterparts over the West Sea and one with our Japanese counterparts. 

