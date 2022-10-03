Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Korea
Published

North Korea launches missile over Japan; splashes into the ocean and residents warned to take cover

North Korea's missile launch prompted Japan to issue an alert to residents in northeastern regions to evacuate buildings nearby in what was the first such alert in five years

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
VP Harris mistakenly touts US alliance with North Korea Video

VP Harris mistakenly touts US alliance with North Korea

The vice president's gaffe came one day after the rogue nation tested a ballistic missile.

North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan Tuesday, prompting Tokyo to issue a warning for residents to take cover.

The missile was launched from North Korea's coast and was reported by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) and the Japanese coast guard.

The projectile was believed to have landed in the Pacific Ocean. The Japanese prime minister’s office issued an alert to residents in northeastern regions to evacuate buildings nearby in what was reportedly the first such alert in five years.

VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS COMMENDS US ALLIANCE WITH 'REPUBLIC OF NORTH KOREA' IN DMZ SPEECH GAFFE

  • North Korea missile launch
    Image 1 of 2

    Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, center, arrives at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Tuesda. South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.  (AP)

  • North Korean missile launch over Japan
    Image 2 of 2

    A TV shows J-Alert or National Early Warning System to the Japanese residents on Tuesday in Tokyo.  (AP)

"North Korea's series of actions, including its repeated ballistic missile launches, threatens the peace and security of Japan, the region, and the international community, and poses a serious challenge to the entire international community, including Japan," Japanese government spokesperson Hirokazu Matsuno said in a brief news conference.

The launch is the fifth round of weapons test by North Korean in the past 10 days in what was seen as an apparent response to military drills between South Korea and the United States. North Korea views such drills as an invasion rehearsal.

People watch a TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile with file footage, at a train station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

People watch a TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile with file footage, at a train station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The missiles fired during the past four rounds of launches were short-range and fell in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. Those missiles are capable of hitting targets in South Korea.

The latest launch was Pyongyang's fifth in 10 days, Reuters reported, as it flexes its military muscle against the United States and South Korea, which conducted trilateral anti-submarine exercises last week with Japanese naval forces.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.