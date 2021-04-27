John Kerry seems 'beholden' to Iran, working against Israel: Morgan Ortagus

Former State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said Tuesday that John Kerry seems "beholden" to Iran, and suggested he is working against Israel. Speaking on "Fox & Friends," Ortagus weighed in on the controversy surrounding the former secretary of state's communications with Iran, including accusations that he told Iran's foreign minister about Israeli operations.

Kerry, now the Biden administration's special envoy for climate, called the claims "unequivocally false.’

NEW YORK TIMES 'BURIED' BOMBSHELL THAT JOHN KERRY TOLD IRAN ABOUT ISRAELI COVERT OPERATIONS IN SYRIA: CRITICS

MORGAN ORTAGUS: Joe Biden, number one, has already admitted John Kerry makes personal cell phone calls to [Iranian Foreign Minister Javad] Zarif. Number two, as you pointed out John Kerry had a pattern, a history of meeting with Zarif at a minimum - maybe other Iranian leaders - during the Trump administration. That brings up Logan Act questions. That just brings up a lot of issues about undermining the [Trump] administration. State Department officials have no record of what was said between John Kerry and Zarif when they had private meetings during the Trump administration...

So whether he’s sharing classified intelligence reportedly, even though he’s denying it, with the Iranians. Either the New York Times is wrong or Zarif is lying or John Kerry is lying...

I can’t figure it out, there’s some very odd pattern of behavior where John Kerry seems to be beholden to the Iranians and works at every inch he can against Israel.

