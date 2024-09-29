John Kerry calls the First Amendment a 'major block' to stopping 'disinformation'

John Kerry called the First Amendment a "major block" to combating misinformation and fighting climate change.

The former Secretary of State took part in a World Economic Forum panel on Green Energy on Wednesday. Near the end of the panel, a member of the audience asked what can be done to push back against disinformation surrounding climate change online.

"You know there's a lot of discussion now about how you curb those entities in order to guarantee that you're going to have some accountability on facts, etc. But look, if people only go to one source, and the source they go to is sick, and, you know, has an agenda, and they're putting out disinformation, our First Amendment stands as a major block to be able to just, you know, hammer it out of existence," Kerry said.

He continued, "So what we need is to win the ground, win the right to govern, by hopefully winning enough votes that you're free to be able to implement change."

Kerry also suggested this was an issue unique to democracies.

"The dislike of and anguish over social media is just growing and growing. It is part of our problem, particularly in democracies, in terms of building consensus around any issue. It's really hard to govern today. The referees we used to have to determine what is a fact and what isn't a fact have kind of been eviscerated, to a certain degree. And people go and self-select where they go for their news, for their information. And then you get into a vicious cycle," Kerry said.

In another comment, Kerry remarked, "Democracies around the world now are struggling with the absence of a sort of truth arbiter, and there’s no one who defines what facts really are."

He added, "If we could strip away some of the fearmongering that’s taking place and get down to the realities of what’s here for people, this is the biggest economic opportunity."

Kerry emphasized throughout the panel the importance of electing the right people in November who will properly tackle the climate crisis.

"I think democracies are very challenged right now and have not proven they can move fast enough of big enough to deal with the challenges they are facing, and to me, that is part of what this election is all about. Will we break the fever in the United States?"

Kerry previously served as the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate under the Biden administration. He stepped down from his position earlier this year.

