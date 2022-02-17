Expand / Collapse search
Sen. Kennedy sends message to Psaki: Biden admin has waged a ‘frontal assault’ on US oil and gas

Russian invasion of Ukraine would send energy prices soaring

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., on White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki claiming they are in touch with foreign partners to address oil prices.

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., argued on "America Reports" Thursday that the Biden administration has waged a "frontal assault" on U.S. oil and gas production. Kennedy responded to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying the administration is in touch with "allies and partners and suppliers on the global stage" preparing for energy price hikes if Russia invades Ukraine.  

BIDEN ADMIN, DEMS WAGE WAR ON US OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY

JOHN KENNEDY: I heard Ms. Psaki'a remarks. Isn’t that special. For fully over a year President Biden and all of his appointees have had a frontal assault on the oil and gas industry. They have nominated people to the Federal Reserve who want to force banks to dry up all of their funding for oil and gas exploration. It’s worked. Oil and gas companies are not spending any capital on exploration. We are sending as much of our LNG as we can to Europe. But, I know life is full of contradictions but where I come from they call it hypocrisy. On the one hand, President Biden is saying well, we need to look at more energy. On the other hand, he’s saying gut the oil and gas industry like a fish and they do it every single day.

