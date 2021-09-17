John Kennedy on 'Fox & Friends': Biden admin 'lies like they breathe' about illegal immigration

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., told "Fox & Friends" Friday, that the Biden administration "lies like they breathe" about illegal immigration. Kennedy made these comments after Fox News drones captured images of at least 8,000 migrants under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, -- which nearly doubled in one day.

BIDEN'S FAA PLACES TEMPORARY BAN ON DRONES FLYING OVER BRIDGE PACKED WITH ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: When it comes to illegal immigration, the Biden administration lies like they breathe. They're like timeshare salesmen. I mean, they're peerless. The truth is that the Biden administration has an open border policy. The truth is that this year we’ll have well over two million people coming into our country, allowed in by the president, and we don't have the slightest idea who they are.

I believe that the reason that they're limiting drone usage is because they don't want the American public to know, and I think this is illegal…I think they're also misreading the American people. The American people support legal immigration. That's why we welcome about a million of our world's neighbors every year to become American citizens legally. That's more than any other country in the world. But we do not support illegal immigration.

