John Daly celebrates Trump win, responds to distraught celebs: He 'wants to protect America'

Legendary golfer John Daly celebrated President-elect Donald Trump's historic election win as celebrities have struggled to accept the results, arguing the country is yearning for his America-first leadership as he prepares for his White House return.

Daly reacted to Trump's win during "Fox & Friends," arguing the country needs the president-elect's leadership so he can protect America once again, touting him for working "miracles" during his first term.

"Our country needs Daddy Trump, and what he did…. [when] he became president, our 45th… What he did for four years was a miracle," Daly said on Friday. "He got us out of a lot of a lot of things. All he wants to do is protect our country. It's like we want to protect our kids and our family. Daddy Trump wants to protect America, and he's going to do it again."

Trump was declared the winner of the 2024 presidential election early Wednesday morning, sweeping all swing states that have already been called, including Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina.

As of Friday, Trump garnered 295 electoral votes, with only a handful of electoral votes left up for grabs, and has also been leading Vice President Kamala Harris in the popular vote by 4 million votes.

Daly argued Trump's success stems from voters' desire to return to an America-first agenda which prioritizes the needs and safety of citizens above all else. He also responded to the distraught reactions of a variety of celebrities and public figures, like Cardi B, LeBron James, Billie Eilish and Mark Hamill.

"It goes back to protect our family," Daly said. "You've got to protect our borders. You've got to protect the American citizens. You've got to protect the family before you can protect anybody else, and that's what ‘daddy’ wants to do. What's going on [with] the… Venezuela gangs in Colorado taking over apartments and people and immigrants taking over hotels and stuff… you've got to protect the family, and that's America."

"Protect them first, and then we can worry about… a lot of other stuff outside of the United States," he continued. "But Daddy Trump's all about America and his common sense to protect the ones that live in our country, and he's just an amazing human being. The whole family's amazing. All they want to do is protect us."

Daly, who knows Trump through the golf world, said the president-elect predicted this historic moment long before it came into fruition.

"We sat on the back porch for about four hours, and… I'm drinking Jack Daniels and Diet Cokes and he's drinking Diet Cokes, and we talked, and he loves golf. He is passionate about golf, but when he got up, he says, 'One day I'll be the President of the United States, and that was in 1992."

"People who don't know the Trump family, they're the greatest family that I've ever known."