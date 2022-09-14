Joey Jones on uplifting soldiers: 'Be ready to rise up to a standard'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor and veteran Joey Jones discusses how the Army is treating its soldiers amidst a struggle to recruit and rising inflation on "Hannity."

JOEY JONES: Listen, I don't care what your what your sexual orientation is. I don't care if you're a man or a woman. I want you to want to lay your life down for this country and be ready to rise up to a standard, not be brought down to one.

US ARMY RESTRICTED UNVACCINATED SOLDIERS FROM OFFICIAL TRAVEL, DOCUMENTS SHOW

I don't want the military to look at you and say, 'Oh well, you know, if you want purple hair, I guess we'll let purple hair. If you want jewelry, I guess we'll let jewelry. You don't have to keep your hair out of the way so that gear doesn't snag on it. That's fine. Wear a ponytail. That's okay. Oh, you need an exemption for this and an exemption for that.'

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

This doesn't make you a bad person, but it can make you a bad soldier. It can make you someone that sticks out. In the time that you're in the military, you should want to blend in and be another cog in that machine. And that's all. That's how you become a part of something bigger than yourself.

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW: