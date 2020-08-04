Marine veteran Joey Jones: Surging gun sales 'common sense' amid push to defund police

“Millions of Americans are discovering how important it is to have the right of self-defense amid the push to defund the police,” Fox News contributor Joey Jones said on Tuesday.

He said guns are selling out quickly at stores.

“I’ve been to my local gun store. A good friend of mine, an Army Ranger, owns it and they’re always busy and there is nothing on the shelves. He has over a half a million dollars in inventory on backorder waiting to come in so he can sell it,” the Marine veteran told "Fox & Friends."

Jones said purchasing a firearm due to the coronavirus pandemic and the push to curtail law enforcement is “common sense.”

The surge in gun sales comes amid increasing unrest after the George Floyd protests, along with spikes in violence in cities like New York and Chicago.

In a recent interview, Fox News spoke Sunday with young parents from California – who did not feel comfortable using their last names or more specific identifiers out of concern about possible backlash. They said with the country “a little bit on edge right now,” it was the right time to make the purchase.

The couple is among the horde of 2.5 million first-time gun buyers who have exercised their Second Amendment right to own weapons.

They told Fox News they have received their licenses and are now waiting for their firearms to arrive because they’re on backorder.

