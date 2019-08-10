MSNBC host Joe Scarborough balks at Jeffrey Epstein death: 'How predictably...Russian'

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough was incredulous and suggested there was some kind of conspiracy behind Jeffrey Epstein's apparent suicide.

"A guy who had information that would have destroyed rich and powerful men's lives ends up dead in his jail cell," Scarborough said on Saturday of the well-connected financier. "How predictably... Russian," he added.

Scarborough seemed to be alluding to the many mysterious deaths with suspected connections to the Russian government. "Powerful Democratic and Republican figures breathing a huge sigh of relief—as well as a Harvard professor or two," he tweeted.

Dershowitz, along with former President Bill Clinton, was named in flight logs obtained as part of civil suits against Epstein. One of Epstein's alleged victims also claimed that he forced her to have sex with Dershowitz when she was underage. The Harvard professor has denied her claims.

In another tweet, Scarborough said it was "bull----" to believe that Epstein was able to kill himself after reportedly trying to commit suicide just weeks prior. The 66-year-old pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges but could have faced up to 45 years in prison.

"The rich and powerful get away with raping young girls...again," Scarborough said in another tweet.

Some on Twitter criticized Scarborough's suspicions but he wasn't the only one to ask questions about the billionaire's death.

Newsweek columnist Seth Abramson, for example, said on Twitter that "there's a reasonable likelihood that this is the most suspicious death in federal custody in years, if not decades."

"You *couldn't have* a more high-profile case, defendant, witnesses, co-conspirators, political implications, or warning signs of a suicide or homicide," he added.