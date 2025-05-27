America is rediscovering its soul and reviving the sacred

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Faith is making a comeback in America. This is not a statement of hope, but one rooted in research, confirmed by cultural observation, and underscored by national conversations from the White House to the locker room. Recent findings from the Barna Group reflect a spiritual resurgence that is both unexpected and undeniable. According to their data, more Americans—particularly Millennials and Gen Z—are returning to church, reading Scripture, and expressing a desire for spiritual depth. What was once considered a post-Christian society is now showing signs of rediscovering its soul.

This reawakening begins in the home.

The Barna study reveals a growing hunger among families to center life around transcendent values. The notion of God is no longer confined to stained-glass windows or whispered prayers at bedtime—it is returning to the dinner table, to everyday conversation, and to the moral compass guiding how parents raise their children. Amid cultural chaos, many households are reclaiming their role as the first sanctuary, the first seminary, and the first school of truth.

RIGHTEOUS HARVEST: HOW FAITH AND FARMING CAN HELP US LIVE THE AMERICAN DREAM

We are also witnessing faith step boldly back into the public square.

From the reestablishment of the White House Faith Office to proclamations such as President Trump’s deeply reverent Easter statement—arguably the boldest and most Christ-exalting language ever issued from the executive branch—faith is once again shaping the national dialogue.

The National Day of Prayer is no longer a symbolic moment; it is an echo of America’s founding covenant. This is not about partisanship—it is about spiritual substance becoming part of our civic discourse.

But faith is not only being expressed in private homes and public offices. It is emerging in every sector of society. Consider the arts and entertainment world: from American Idol contestants boldly singing worship songs to NFL players kneeling in prayer before and after games, the name of Jesus is being lifted—not with fanfare, but with authenticity.

These moments are no longer anomalies. They are becoming patterns. From postgame interviews to acceptance speeches, we are seeing athletes, artists, and cultural figures not just nod to faith, but name their Savior.

What we are witnessing is a pushback—not just against unbridled secularism, but against a deeper threat: secular totalitarianism. A culture that once told people to keep their faith private now finds itself enriched by public expressions of belief. Why? Because when secularism becomes dogma, liberty becomes endangered. And in this moment, Americans of all backgrounds are realizing that religious liberty is the final firewall protecting our freedom.

This resurgence is not only a victory for people of faith—it is a victory for all people. A nation rooted in a Judeo-Christian moral framework—where the rights of individuals are endowed by God, not granted by government—is a nation that guarantees freedom of conscience, even for those who disagree. It is precisely because of this framework that the atheist, the agnostic, and the seeker can speak freely.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

This is what sets America apart.

Even cultural voices once perceived as indifferent to faith are reexamining their foundations. Neuroscientist Andrew Huberman has recently acknowledged a belief in Christ. Joe Rogan, whose podcast reaches millions, is exploring matters of spirituality and ultimate truth.

We are living in a moment where scientists, philosophers, and artists are converging on something ancient: belief. We are entering what can only be described as an age of religious enlightenment—a season in which faith and reason are no longer in tension, but in tandem.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is the age of Aquinas and Augustine, of Kierkegaard and Lewis, of Tolkien, Lennox, Wright, and others. An age where orthodoxy is not an obstacle but a lifeline. Young men and women are hungry for truth, tired of relativism, and ready for something real. This is the pendulum swinging back. Not toward nostalgia—but toward a rediscovery of eternal absolutes.

We must celebrate this moment. But we must also steward it. Because what is being built today may very well become the foundation for the America our children inherit tomorrow.