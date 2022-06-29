Joe Rogan claims Ron DeSantis would be a 'good president', refers to Biden as 'dead man as president'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

During the latest episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," host Joe Rogan claimed that Governor Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., "would work as a good president."

Rogan spoke with former female UFC fighter and "Star Wars: The Mandalorian" star Gina Carano for his latest interview. At one point, the topic of their talk turned to current events and the current president in office, who Rogan referred to as a "dead man as president."

"Yeah so all this stuff is happening while we have a dead man as president," Rogan said, adding an exasperated, "It’s not fun."

Carano, who recently starred in conservative outlet The Daily Wire’s newest film, "Terror on The Prairie," asked the host, "Are you throwing out any support towards anyone, or are you gonna hold off…?"

FLORIDA GOV. RON DESANTIS EXPANDS ELIGIBILITY FOR BRIGHT FUTURES SCHOLARSHIPS

"For who?!" Rogan interjected, before the actress mentioned that Tesla owner and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk floated the idea of voting for DeSantis in 2024. "Didn’t Elon Musk come out recently for DeSantis?"

Musk did mention earlier this month that he was thinking about voting for the Florida governor if he ran for president in the next election. After announcing that he voted for Texas congressional candidate Mayra Flores, R-Texas, – his first ever Republican vote – Musk indicated he would be interested in voting for DeSantis in 2024.

When a Twitter user asked, "What are you leaning towards?" Musk replied, "DeSantis."

Rogan indicated he was thinking similarly. He responded to Garano’s question, stating, "Yeah, I think Ron DeSantis would work as a good president. I think, I mean, what he’s done for Florida has been admirable."

Carano responded jokingly, "Look it, I feel like I’m doing breaking news right now. That wasn’t even on purpose."

Rogan continued, praising the governor for how he handled COVID with the media breathing down his neck. "I feel like what he did for Florida, a lot of people gave him a lot of grief, but ultimately he was correct," he said.

DOBBS V. JACKSON FALLOUT: DEMOCRATS DEMAND 'MORE FIGHT' ON ABORTION FROM BIDEN, REPORTS NEW YORK TIMES

Rogan enumerated all the ways he felt that DeSantis was correct, stating, "He was correct when it comes to, like, deaths. He was correct when it comes to protecting all vulnerable populations. He was correct in terms of distribution of monoclonal antibodies. And he was furious when the government tried to pull those."

"They were trying to pull very effective treatments," the host added. Rogan has been critical of the government’s handling of COVID, and like DeSantis, has received his fair share of anger from the media for going his own way in regard to treating the virus.

In February, Rogan blasted CNN after they smeared him as taking "horse dewormer" because he used Ivermectin to treat his bout of coronavirus.

During an episode of his podcast, he addressed the network, stating, "The answer is not to silence me, the answer is [for] you to do better. The answer is for you to have better arguments. When you're on television talking about how I'm taking horse paste, and you know that's not true. 'He's taking horse dewormer."

Rogan concluded his remarks about DeSantis, saying, "You know, he is not perfect. He is a human being. But um, what he’s done is stand up for freedoms. There was some weird gaslighting s--t that went on where people equated freedom and saying the word ‘freedom’ to like right wing bigotry and hate."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It is so strange," he concluded.