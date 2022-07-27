Manchin's deal with Dems could give Biden a 'campaign pitch' headed into the midterms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Axios senior political correspondent Josh Kraushaar said Sen. Joe Manchin's, D-W.Va., deal with Democrats could change the midterm landscape, giving Democrats something to campaign on leading up to November.

JOSH KRAUSHAAR: This Manchin thing it sounds like they made a deal that’s a big surprise in light of the inflation spending numbers. Manchin was always in play for Democrats. I think the bigger challenge is how they keep some other moderate Democrats like Kristen Sinema and then you have to keep the House progressives in the house. This deal is in a big development. It could give Biden a big campaign pitch for the Democrats heading into the midterms. But, as we have learned with Joe Manchin, nothing is ever over until it’s actually over.

MANCHIN, SCHUMER AGREE TO VASTLY PARED BACK VERSION OF BUILD BACK BETTER

It’s an unusual political strategy to desperately play semantic games whether we are in a recession or not in a recession. Reality look at every poll most Americans are feeling the pinch. Inflation is through the roof. I think the White House would be better served acknowledging the economic pain while projecting future optimistic message but by playing so much small ball over messaging, they are almost underscoring the fact we are in bad economic times.

