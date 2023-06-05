Expand / Collapse search
Joe Manchin claims Biden is being 'pushed' to 'far-left': Not 'where the country is'

Manchin argued that politics should return 'to the middle' out of respect for 'the silent majority'

By Jeffrey Clark | Fox News
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., called out President Biden for being pushed to the "far-left," dividing him from the "silent majority" of Americans.

Sen. Joe Manchin argued that President Biden has been pressured to move further left politically than most Americans during an interview with NBC anchor Chuck Todd on "Meet the Press" Sunday. 

"He’s been pushed to the far-left," Manchin said of Biden. 

"And that far-left is not, basically, where the country is," he continued. "And the far-right is not where the country is. Coming back to the middle, then we can continue to bring people to the middle and do our job."

MANCHIN NOT RULING OUT 2024 3RD-PARTY PRESIDENTIAL RUN: ‘EXTREMISM COMING FROM THE FAR LEFT AND THE FAR RIGHT'

Joe Manchin

Sen. Joe Manchin argued that President Biden has been pressured to move further left than the rest of America during an interview with NBC anchor Chuck Todd on "Meet the Press" Sunday. (NBC / Screenshot)

Manchin has postured himself as a centrist Democratic leader in a party that has become increasingly defined by figures like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., a member of the so-called progressive "Squad" in Congress. 

When asked about "No Labels," a third party political group that according to its website claims to represent the "commonsense majority" of middle of the road Americans, Manchin agreed that it was important for politicians to remember that there is a middle ground. 

"What the movement of No Labels has done, which I think has been admirable, is saying there is a middle," Manchin said. 

"There’s more people in the silent majority of the middle that have no voice whatsoever, so they’re forced to their respective corners, far-left and far-right. They’re not comfortable there. They’re showing that now there’s a place in the middle. And if the middle can show, ‘You can’t go to the left, you’re not going to get elected and you’re not going to govern from there, decisions are made from the middle.’"

DOJ SUES COAL COMPANIES OWNED BY SON OF TOP REPUBLICAN MANCHIN CHALLENGER

Joe Manchin at World Economic Forum

"What the movement of No Labels has done, which I think has been admirable, is saying there is a middle," Sen. Joe Manchin said of the third party group. (Screenshot/World Economic Forum)

Manchin also spoke out on the debt deal, applying the same "middle" of the road principles. "Don’t you think that we should have a risk evaluation of where we are as a country on finances?" he asked Todd. 

"Stay in that middle and pull people back to the middle," Manchin said. 

Biden signed the debt deal on Saturday after Republicans and Democrats battled for weeks in Congress over the agreement. 

Texas Republican Chip Roy, a deficit hawk, referred to the deal as a "turd sandwich." 

NO LABELS TAKING NEXT STEPS IN SEARCH FOR PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES FOR THIRD-PARTY TICKET

Congressman Chip Roy is pictured on the steps of Capitol Hill

Texas Republican Chip Roy, a deficit hawk, referred to the debt deal as a "turd sandwich." (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"Passing this budget agreement was critical. The stakes could not have been higher," Biden said from the Oval Office on Friday evening. "Nothing would have been more catastrophic," he said, than defaulting on the country’s debt.

"No one got everything they wanted, but the American people got what they needed," Biden said, highlighting the "compromise and consensus" in the deal. "We averted an economic crisis and an economic collapse."

Notably, Manchin successfully pushed for the Mountain Valley Pipeline in the debt deal. He said that West Virginia will benefit from the 303-mile natural gas pipeline, which he added will "increase domestic energy production."

