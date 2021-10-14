Joe Lieberman on 'Kilmeade Show': Virginia could be 'red alert' for Dems on pushback to 'woke culture'

Former Democratic Senator Joe Lieberman joined "The Brian Kilmeade Show" to discuss the upcoming gubernatorial election in Virginia, which has trended blue in recent elections. Lieberman argued that, given the ongoing controversy surrounding school boards, critical race theory and mask mandates in the state, the election will provide insight into voters' true feelings about "woke" culture.

MCAULIFFE BOASTS HE'LL ‘BUILD EDUCATION’ IN WAKE OF SAYING PARENTS SHOULD HAVE LITTLE SAY

JOE LIEBERMAN: If Terry McAuliffe loses, even though he's not a left-wing Democrat, it'll be a sign that people in Virginia, which has trended Democratic in recent elections, really are worried about the direction of the National Democratic Party. And all the issues – education and the rest, the woke culture and all of that – is important, but it's all part of a larger picture.

Where are the voters? Including particularly the independents and people who describe themselves as moderates vote in that Virginia gubernatorial election. Biden won the the moderates, self-described, against Trump in '20 by a lot. If the moderates begin to move toward the Republican candidate in Virginia that is a red alert to the Democratic Party.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: