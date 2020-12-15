Melania Trump treated worse by media than any first lady in modern history: Concha

Fox News contributor Joe Concha said on Tuesday that Melania Trump was treated worse by the media than any other first lady in modern history.

Treatment of first ladies has become a hot topic in recent days after the mainstream media and prominent Democrats objected to an op-ed published by the Wall Street Journal arguing that incoming first lady Dr. Jill Biden should ditch the “doctor” title. As many have rushed to her defense, others have pointed out that the current first lady isn’t exactly treated kindly by the media.

MOLLIE HEMINGWAY: WHY MAINSTREAM MEDIA IGNORES HUNTER BIDEN, ERIC SWALWELL SCANDALS

During an appearance on “America’s Newsroom,” anchor Trace Gallagher showed Concha a clip of “The View” co-host Joy Behar claiming that the liberal show was “respectful” to Melania after years of criticizing her every move.

Concha, who appeared shocked by Behar’s comment, noted that the liberal “View” co-host recently told CNN that “Melania Trump’s parents now enjoying chain migration, why wouldn’t she go along with it? She was in Slovenia doing nothing, I don’t know what she was doing… OK, she was a model now she’s first lady.”

Concha then unearthed a Washington Post story headlined, “People are making bets on whether Melania Trump will divorce Donald Trump,” before reading a section of the story that was critical of the first lady.

“That’s all you have to know about the treatment of Melania Trump, treated the worst of any first lady we’ve seen in the modern era,” Concha said.

Concha isn’t alone, as Media Research Center contributing writer Kristine Marsh also condemned the media’s treatment of the first lady after hearing Behar claim she was treated with respect.

“That’s a laugh. Mrs. Trump has been the target of several ‘View’ episodes,” Marsh writes, before citing multiple examples such as Behar “spreading gossip that Melania was going to divorce her husband” and “snippy jokes” made at her expense.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It should go without saying that this is the polar opposite of the warm and friendly treatment the 'View' hosts have always given to Jill Biden,” Marsh wrote.

Earlier on Tuesday, “Fox & Friends” played a montage of mainstream media members and comedians mocking Melania Trump and compared it to the glowing coverage that Jill Biden has received.

“I think there is no better example of Trump Derangement Syndrome than how our media handled Melania Trump,” Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway said.