Mollie Hemingway: Why mainstream media ignores Hunter Biden, Eric Swalwell scandals

Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway unloaded on the media Tuesday, blasting liberal journalists for going easy on Democrats and China while revealing what she feels is the most egregious case of Trump Derangement Syndrome to occur over the past four years.

“Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy pointed out that the mainstream media has largely avoided asking President-elect Joe Biden about the ongoing scandal involving his son Hunter’s overseas business dealings.

“It does seem like very few reporters are willing to ask this question. I think part of the reason why reporters aren’t asking questions is because they are implicated in this overarching story,” Hemingway responded during an appearance on the Fox News morning show.

“They know that they should have been asking these questions throughout the campaign, they know that they suppressed that information and that Big Tech helped suppress that information so having the story come to light doesn’t just make Joe Biden look bad, it makes the entire media complex look bad,” Hemingway added, noting that Americans have “every right” to know details of the scandal.

“The story isn’t going away because it’s not just about the legal troubles of Hunter… but also Joe’s brother, James Biden,” she continued. “It’s about the larger issue of foreign governments and corrupt entities paying money to the Biden family in exchange for access.”

The conversation then shifted to The New York Times, which has decided not to cover the growing controversy surrounding Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., and his relationship with an alleged Chinese spy.

“It’s just amazing, Eric Swalwell and the New York Times both put forth a conspiracy theory that Donald Trump was an agent of Russia, they did that despite the lack of evidence and they did it year after year,” Hemingway said.

“Now you have Eric Swalwell, who sits on the committee on intelligence actually involved with a Chinese spy and they’re not even mentioning it. I think partly, because it’s embarrassing, again to them, but it also might be that our media are… many people in our media, are worried about saying anything against China and this is a big concern people have about the influence China has over a lot of elite institutions in this country,” she added.

“Fox & Friends” then played a montage of mainstream media members and comedians mocking first lady Melania Trump and compared it to the glowing coverage that Dr. Jill Biden has received.

“I think there is no better example of Trump Derangement Syndrome than how our media handled Melania Trump,” Hemingway said.

