Media's outrage over 'superspreader events' turns off for Biden celebrations, left-wing protests: Concha

Fox News contributor Joe Concha in an appearance on "Fox & Friends" highlighted the hypocrisy of the media when reporting on President Trump's rallies and other events during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The messaging here, guys, has been two things. it’s been patently inconsistent and it’s been partisan,” Concha said.

“Large gatherings are very bad when it’s, say, a Trump rally or a college football game or going to church, but, suddenly, that outrage spigot gets turned off when it's, say, a BLM protest or a Biden celebration as we saw last week."

Concha cited a Gallup poll that showed about half of Americans would be likely to stay home for a month if public health officials ordered another lockdown.

Photos from around the country show large groups – with many people wearing masks but few social distancing – gathering to alternately celebrate or protest former Vice President Joe Biden’s projected victory over President Trump.

With the pandemic still raging and Americans pouring onto streets following President Trump’s projected 2020 election loss – the mayor of a city hard-struck by coronavirus broke social distancing for selfies.

In New York City, outspoken Trump critic Mayor Bill de Blasio shared selfies with other New Yorkers, wearing masks but not socially distanced in a crowd. His office did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.

Videos and photographs show widespread celebrations throughout the Big Apple Saturday.

Many people, not all, were seen wearing masks. And images showed large crowds of people flouting social distancing guidelines.

Earlier in the pandemic, de Blasio announced a smartphone app for residents who wanted report violations of social distancing to authorities. At the time, it was the nation’s largest COVID-19 hotspot. He also imposed fines on violators of up to $500.

Concha pointed out the hypocrisy of the mainstream media, recalling a video of a Biden celebration last week where people were removing their masks to sip champagne from the same bottle.

“I went back and read all of these stories about the Biden celebrations last week and they were missing two very keywords: superspreader events. Suddenly, the outrage gets turned off because, I guess the cause is bigger than the virus, or something.”

