Liz Claman: Biden's Pennsylvania prospects good, will do well with moderates if he survives Dem primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden is well suited to take on President Trump in Pennsylvania, where the commander-in-chief staged a visit on Tuesday, according to Liz Claman.

While primary battles are won depending on how far right or far left the candidate is, general elections are often won by those who can stake the middle ground, Claman claimed Tuesday on "Special Report."

"Joe Biden -- if he can just get through this primary -- will do very well in the middle," she said.

"How well would Joe Biden do in Pennsylvania? Very very well, obviously."

Biden, a former Delaware senator, was born in Lackawanna County, Pa. but moved to Wilmington at age 10.

On the "All-Star Panel," Claman added that Biden also has the potential to do very well electorally in key Midwest states.

"I'm not sure Kamala Harris can resonate in Wisconsin like a Joe Biden," she said.

Earlier in the panel, anchor Bret Baier noted Biden is one of the candidates who have met the threshold to participate in the next round of Democratic primary debates next month.

The other candidates include Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.; South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Harris, D-Calif.; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; and entrepreneur Andrew Yang of New York.