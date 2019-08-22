Jon Summers: Democratic voters 'still need to be convinced' Biden can beat Trump

Former communications director for Harry Reid, Jon Summers, said Thursday that 2020 Democratic presidential primary voters are still deciding if former Vice President Joe Biden can beat President Trump.

"Democratic primary voters still need to be convinced that you’ve got the ability to beat Trump," Summers said while discussing Biden's candidacy on 'Outnumbered Overtime."

"That, again, is the most important quality."

Summers said other candidates are beginning to distinguish themselves from Biden and have proven they're capable of crafting a national public policy platform.

"Elizabeth Warren is actually doing very, very well and... [Pete] Buttigieg is doing this....every week, there’s a new policy they're coming out with. So they're showing they’ve got the ability," he said.

"That they’ve got a vision for the country moving forward... they're not just running campaigns that are against Donald Trump... but again, both of them need to get in that electability message."

Summers ultimately said the polling shows Biden has the best shot at defeating Trump in 2020.

"I’m not one who lives and dies by polls, I generally don’t trust them... but if you look at the polls, it looks like it’s Joe Biden," he said.