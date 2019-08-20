Scaramucci uses Washington Post op-ed to blast Trump's 'culture of fear,' claims he not 'seeking absolution'

In the midst of an ongoing Twitter feud with President Trump, former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci penned a scathing piece in the Washington Post, detailing his political dissent with the commander-in-chief.

In the Tuesday piece entitled, "I was wrong about Trump. Here’s why," Scaramucci lists his personal grievances against Trump and encourages Republican leadership to abandon the president and move forward without him.

"The tenor of his abuse only reinforces my thinking: I can no longer in good conscience support the president’s reelection," he wrote.

"I’m not seeking absolution," Scaramucci added. "I just want to be part of the solution... It is imperative that Americans unite to prevent him from serving another four years in office."

The feud began after Scaramucci hammered the president on cable news and claimed to have intimate knowledge of his mental tactics. Trump responded in kind with a tweet, saying Scarmucci would do anything to remain in the public spotlight.

"Anthony Scaramucci, who was quickly terminated (11 days) from a position that he was totally incapable of handling, now seems to do nothing but television as the all time expert on “President Trump.” Like many other so-called television experts, he knows very little about me," Trump tweeted.

"Other than the fact that this Administration has probably done more than any other Administration in its first 2 1/2 years of existence. Anthony, who would do anything to come back in, should remember the only reason he is on TV, and it’s not for being the Mooch!"

Scaramucci hit back by claiming Trump eventually turns against all of his allies.

"For the last 3 years I have fully supported this President. Recently he has said things that divide the country in a way that is unacceptable. So I didn’t pass the 100% litmus test. Eventually he turns on everyone and soon it will be you and then the entire country," he tweeted.

Trump took the spat a step further when he called Scaramucci an "unstable nutjob" in another tweet, and then went on to claim his former communications director is nothing more than a "disgruntled former employee" sounding off to the media.

"My public praise of the man was over the top at times," Scaramucci writes in the op-ed. "But my private estimation of him was more measured... I naively thought that, by joining the administration, I could counteract the far-right voices in the room."

Scaramucci described Trump's war with the media as "dangerous" and called on the GOP to speak out publicly against him.

"I challenge my fellow Republicans to summon the nerve to speak out on the record against Trump. Defy the culture of fear he has created, and go public with the concerns you readily express in private," he wrote.

"Hold on to your patriotism, and help save the country from his depredations. And to members of the so-called resistance, please leave room on the off-ramp for those willing to admit their mistakes."