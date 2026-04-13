Embattled Rep Tony Gonzales announces plans to resign amid sexual misconduct allegations

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Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, abruptly announced his decision to resign from Congress Monday evening amid calls for him to step aside after admitting to sexual misconduct with a staffer earlier this year.

The embattled lawmaker was facing an anticipated expulsion vote that could have occurred as early as this week.

"There is a season for everything and God has a plan for us all. When Congress returns tomorrow, I will file my retirement from office," Gonzales wrote on social media. "It has been my privilege to serve the great people of Texas."

It is currently unclear when Gonzales will formally resign. A spokesperson for Gonzales did not immediately respond to request for comment.

His announcement came just an hour after Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., said he planned to resign after facing allegations of sexual misconduct and rape.