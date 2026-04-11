Swalwell calls sexual misconduct allegations 'flat out false,' says he will fight them 'with everything'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., released a video Friday evening strongly denying the allegations of sexual assault made against him, calling the accusations "flat out false" and "absolutely false."

Swalwell, who is the leading Democratic candidate in California's gubernatorial race, was accused by a former female staffer of sexually assaulting her while she was intoxicated on multiple occasions. The bombshell allegations, which included reports of sexual harassment against other female staffers, were reported by the San Francisco Chronicle on Friday.

The unnamed female accuser reportedly worked for Swalwell for about two years and said he pursued her shortly after she was hired as a 21-year-old staffer in his district office — despite him being married.

"A lot has been said about me today through anonymous allegations and I thought it was important that you see and hear from me directly. These allegations of sexual assault are flat out false," Swalwell said in a video on social media. "They are absolutely false. They did not happen. They have never happened. And I will fight them with everything that I have."

PELOSI, CALIFORNIA DEMS SLAM SWALWELL OVER BOMBSHELL SEXUAL ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS: 'INDEFENSIBLE'

The alleged victim accused Swalwell of pressuring her to send naked pictures of herself, adding that he sent sexually explicit photos of himself to her. She also said he allegedly pulled out his private parts while driving in a car with her and asked her to perform oral sex on him.

On multiple occasions, the young staffer said she blacked out from alcohol consumption before allegedly waking up naked in Swalwell's hotel bed with signs she had engaged in intercourse. Swalwell allegedly distanced himself after the incident and their relationship faded.

The woman said they reunited when she no longer worked for him, and another incident allegedly took place.

SWALWELL'S FORMER FEMALE STAFFER DROPS BOMBSHELL ALLEGATIONS OF SEXUAL ASSAULT, EXPOSING HIMSELF: REPORT

In the video, Swalwell said he is not "perfect" or a "saint," but his past "mistakes in judgment" are between him and his wife. He then apologized for "putting [his wife] in this position."

He also apologized to his supporters for potentially causing them to doubt their support for him, but that apology was quickly followed with, "I think you know who I am."

"For over 20 years, I have served the public as a city councilman, as a member of Congress, and as a prosecutor who went to court on behalf of victims, particularly on behalf of sexual assault victims," Swalwell said. "That's who I am and have always been."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The allegations have caused a handful of Swalwell's top Democratic supporters to withdraw their endorsements of him for governor, some even encouraging him to drop out of the race entirely.

As of Saturday morning, Swalwell remains a candidate in California's gubernatorial race.

Fox News Digital's Alec Shemmel contributed to this report.