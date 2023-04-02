Jim Jordan slams the left for targeting any opposition: 'Most scary thing of all'

Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan, R, joined "Sunday Morning Futures" to react to the indictment of former President Trump by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Jordan warned host Maria Bartiromo of the left pursuit in targeting opposition to their agenda amid D.A. Bragg's prosecution of Trump, as well as the IRS' visit to the home of journalist Matt Taibbi.

MARIA BARTIROMO: … When are you expecting to speak with Alvin Bragg if he does not come to testify in front of the Judiciary Committee, will you subpoena him?

REP. JIM JORDAN: … Everything's on the table, Maria. We're going to talk with the other chairmen and look at the response. We just got his [D.A. Alvin Bragg] letter back. We're reviewing that. But we think that this is here's I think maybe the most important thing. We think this is bigger. This involves all of us. I don't think it's an accident that the same week we learned that the IRS knocked on Matt Taibbi's door while he's testifying in Congress. That same week is when we learned a district attorney, a left-wing district attorney, a Soros-backed district attorney is going to go after the former President of the United States.

… I mean, that is a scary thing, that they paid a foreigner. Think about this. They paid a foreigner to put together a fake dossier to spy on President Trump's campaign. The FTC sends letters to Twitter demanding who are the journalists you're talking to. And then, of course, when Matt Taibbi is testifying, the IRS is knocking on his door and now an indictment of a former president, the guy who happens to be leading in every single poll.



